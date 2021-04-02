WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 99 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of FMC by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 701,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,321,000 after purchasing an additional 525,425 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of FMC by 974.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 355,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,819,000 after purchasing an additional 322,100 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of FMC by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 678,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,924,000 after purchasing an additional 320,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of FMC by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,184,000 after purchasing an additional 225,723 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on FMC. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

