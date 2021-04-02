WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 190 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth $95,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 302.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 398.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth $33,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $1,537,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,275 shares of company stock valued at $46,173,632 in the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax stock opened at $123.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $136.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.16 and a 200 day moving average of $106.46.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

