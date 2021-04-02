WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Shares Up 1.8%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK) shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €4.48 ($5.27) and last traded at €4.48 ($5.27). 75 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.40 ($5.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of $611.51 million and a P/E ratio of 18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €3.78.

About WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

