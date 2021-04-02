Waterstone Financial, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Waterstone Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Waterstone Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $518.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $625,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $120,369.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,054 shares of company stock worth $450,971. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 58.39%.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.