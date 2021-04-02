Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

WRTBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DNB Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

WRTBY opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (WRTBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.