Walleye Capital LLC Takes $417,000 Position in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,002,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,363,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSAQ opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.82. LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $12.68.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

