Walleye Capital LLC Sells 3,106 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 64.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Raymond James by 16.9% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 47,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Raymond James by 165.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 232,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 145,106 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 546,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Raymond James by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

RJF opened at $126.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $126.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638 in the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

