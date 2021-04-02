Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Laredo Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $32.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $391.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

