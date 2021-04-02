Walleye Capital LLC Invests $397,000 in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Qell Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,305,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,061,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $7,263,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $493,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QELL opened at $10.19 on Friday. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37.

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

