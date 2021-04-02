Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Upgraded at TheStreet

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.32.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 57,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 21,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

