Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 140,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 56,602 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 20.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 67,343 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 75,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter.

IHD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.97. 53,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,141. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $8.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

