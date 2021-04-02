Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $95.58 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.09 and a 200 day moving average of $97.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMND. Bank of America began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

In other news, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $82,197,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 961,572 shares of company stock valued at $151,129,294 over the last 90 days.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

