Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $8.36 Million Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 232,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,363,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of CIT Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,498,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,916,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Shares of CIT opened at $51.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $54.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.