Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $7.87 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 197,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,873,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Tenet Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 140,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -393.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on THC shares. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

