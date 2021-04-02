Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 19,010 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,010 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

Shares of IDXX opened at $486.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.02 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $508.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

