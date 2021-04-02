Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 106,047 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

NYSE FTV opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.71.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

