Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 19,958 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 438.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $4,830,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $348.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.89 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

