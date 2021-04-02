Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Volkswagen’s FY2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

VWAGY has been the topic of several other research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Volkswagen to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Volkswagen stock opened at $35.58 on Monday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $178.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

