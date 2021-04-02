Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of VLPNY opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Voestalpine had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. AlphaValue upgraded Voestalpine to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

