Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have commented on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $18.73. 2,580,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 281.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after buying an additional 2,949,637 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,836 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

