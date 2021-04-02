Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.
Several research analysts have commented on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th.
NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $18.73. 2,580,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
