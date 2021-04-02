Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have commented on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $18.73. 2,580,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,201,000 after buying an additional 2,669,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,784,000 after buying an additional 671,549 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,333,000 after purchasing an additional 330,216 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.