Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Raised by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,612 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.5% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Visa were worth $424,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,899 shares of company stock valued at $16,111,567 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.42.

V stock traded up $5.13 on Friday, hitting $216.86. 6,138,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,168,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.60 and a twelve month high of $228.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.82.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

