Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Dropbox by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Dropbox by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 150,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $46,486.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $233,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,316 shares of company stock worth $1,012,915 over the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DBX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.39. 5,366,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,303,945. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

