Virtu Financial LLC Takes $3.72 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,649 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,225,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 482,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,305,000 after purchasing an additional 54,466 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $831,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,885,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,242.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $719,873.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,080.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,942 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

NYSE VEEV traded up $6.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.77. 908,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,897. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.90 and its 200-day moving average is $279.16. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.25 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

