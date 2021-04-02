Virtu Financial LLC Takes $2.57 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,642 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,237,947 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $661.75. 35,298,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,593,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,328.82, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $694.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.33.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

