Virtu Financial LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 107.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,788 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 437,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 36,368 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,155,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,835,000 after acquiring an additional 461,591 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 139,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 13,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. 32,476,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,633,426. The firm has a market cap of $217.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

