Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,227 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Fastly by 3,413.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 167,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after buying an additional 162,994 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $70.31. 3,133,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,856. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.86 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $925,379.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at $22,439,446.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,557 shares of company stock valued at $20,892,219. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

