Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 57,174 GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in GoodRx by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $42,853,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,915,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $5,587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,851,712 shares of company stock valued at $67,257,954.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.03. 3,017,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.