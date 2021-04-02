Virtu Financial LLC Buys 18,805 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,805 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of JinkoSolar worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,379,000 after acquiring an additional 665,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 23.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,910,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after purchasing an additional 366,440 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,189,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,625,000 after purchasing an additional 436,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,887,000 after purchasing an additional 294,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after buying an additional 523,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CICC Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

JinkoSolar stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

