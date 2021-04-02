Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 33,886 Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,211,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,030,000 after purchasing an additional 215,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,537,000 after purchasing an additional 417,689 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,563,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,107,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,493,000 after purchasing an additional 300,746 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 346,595 shares of company stock valued at $21,689,795. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.27. 2,115,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,252. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -86.44 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.00. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

