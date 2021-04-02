Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,586,000 after acquiring an additional 402,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,688,000 after purchasing an additional 189,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 924,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,949,000 after purchasing an additional 100,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 260,945 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $1,864,290.12. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBSI opened at $38.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $286.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.61 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

