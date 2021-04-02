Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,700 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,806,000 after acquiring an additional 192,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Penumbra by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,692,000 after acquiring an additional 167,089 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Penumbra by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 239,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 128,095 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,846,000 after acquiring an additional 108,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Penumbra by 561.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEN opened at $274.31 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $149.23 and a one year high of $314.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,015.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total value of $2,558,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,403,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $872,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,439.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,115 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,197 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.29.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

