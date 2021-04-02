Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,100 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,037,000 after buying an additional 72,042 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,946,000 after buying an additional 358,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,561,000 after buying an additional 139,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 290,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 322,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 139,111 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

