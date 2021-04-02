Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ichor were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,047,000 after acquiring an additional 355,348 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,061,000. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,463,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 214,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 159,219 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,477,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,208.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $59.10.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. Ichor’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Ichor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

