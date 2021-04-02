Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $966.31 million, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.75. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $114.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

