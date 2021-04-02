Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLGT opened at $100.45 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.23 and a 200 day moving average of $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

FLGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

