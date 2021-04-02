Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $280,911.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,164,132 shares of company stock worth $111,419,140 over the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

