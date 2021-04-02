Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Down 2.5%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.14 and last traded at $30.17. 60,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,429,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

