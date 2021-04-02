ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded by BTIG Research to Buy

BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VRAY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $709.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $7.36.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ViewRay by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ViewRay by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ViewRay by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ViewRay by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

