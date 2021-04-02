VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) Position Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 19.39% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $124,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 45,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.42. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $67.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

