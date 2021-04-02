VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Short Interest Up 53.7% in March

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the February 28th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,584,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,387,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,715,000 after buying an additional 350,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQN opened at $32.12 on Friday. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

