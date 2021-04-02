Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stake Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 12.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 185.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 42,788 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 15.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at about $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $761,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,798.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 41,993 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,631.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,271 shares of company stock worth $7,286,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $88.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.67 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $104.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. Equities analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICR. Northland Securities raised their target price on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial raised their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

