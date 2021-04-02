ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.48.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $44.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

