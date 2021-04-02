ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Given “Underweight” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VIAC. BMO Capital Markets raised ViacomCBS from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research cut ViacomCBS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a sell rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.48.

VIAC stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

