Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) Short Interest Update

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the February 28th total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSPR opened at $10.73 on Friday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

