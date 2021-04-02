Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 14,977 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLCO. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

