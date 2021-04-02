Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 124,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Compugen by 28.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after acquiring an additional 291,950 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 749,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 164,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,307,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after buying an additional 133,984 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 72,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the third quarter valued at $1,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGEN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Compugen stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $600.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 2.52. Compugen Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

