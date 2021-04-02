Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Hubbell by 10,459.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,593,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 3,559,905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after purchasing an additional 425,477 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Hubbell by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 896,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,497,000 after buying an additional 39,953 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $190.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.46 and its 200 day moving average is $160.54. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.03 and a 1 year high of $191.57.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.17.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

