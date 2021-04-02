Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 178.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in McKesson by 21.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in McKesson by 3,005.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 26.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in McKesson by 33.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,736,000 after purchasing an additional 136,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $193.57 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $121.15 and a 1-year high of $198.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.82 and its 200 day moving average is $172.29. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

