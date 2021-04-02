Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 8,558 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 115.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,990 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 44,478 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.6% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,909 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 598.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 130,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after buying an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 111,011 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.92.

AMAT stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $142.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

